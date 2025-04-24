West Haven

School in West Haven closed Friday due to fire and power incident

A school in West Haven will be closed on Friday because of a fire and power incident that happened Thursday.

The West Haven Board of Education said Carrigan Intermediate School will be closed Friday.

A new circuit breaker is needed and will be installed over the weekend, according to school officials.

The school district said they expect classes to resume as normal on Monday.

No additional information was immediately available.

