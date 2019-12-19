Schools in Lockdown in Westerly, RI After Reported Shooting in Town

A gunman reportedly remains at large after three people were shot in a shooting Thursday in Westerly, Rhode Island, according to WJAR.

State and local police responded to Cross Street for the incident, WJAR said. Westerly Public Schools said all schools were under lockdown until further notice and preschool dismissals were delayed.

Westerly Hospital's emergency room was also under a lockdown, WJAR reported.

Further details were not immediately available. The extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately clear.