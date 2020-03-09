Schools Taking Precautions as Coronavirus Spreads in U.S.

Schools across Connecticut are taking steps to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Wallingford Public Schools announced Monday plans to cancel all out-of-district field trips and postpone all after-school events of more than 100 people.

Parent-teacher conferences scheduled for the next two weeks were also canceled, and athletic events will be held without spectators.

The board also approved a two-hour delay on Friday to help teachers and administrators make back-up instruction plans in case of schedule changes.

In Danbury, the school district is postponing or canceling events that draw “large crowds” including plays, musicals and concerts. Sporting events will go on as scheduled, but the district is discouraging spectators.

These districts are two of latest taking steps to protect against coronavirus as it continues to spread across the country. Districts across the country are preparing for the possibility of shutting down or having teaching classes remotely.

New Canaan had a two-hour delay Monday so school officials could prepare student materials for distribution in case the schools need to close due to coronavirus in the future.

Some universities, including Sacred Heart and the University of New Haven, have opted to switch to an online-only class format amid the virus concerns.

The governor issued new guidance on coronavirus Monday, just a day after the first presumptive case was reported in Connecticut.

There are two presumptive cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and more than 500 in the U.S.

More than 113,000 people around the world have tested positive for the disease and over 3,900 people with the virus have died, most of them in China. More than 62,000 people have already recovered.