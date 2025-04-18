Scooter driver critically injured in Waterbury hit-and-run

Waterbury police are looking for the driver who left the scene after a crash that critically injured a man who was driving a motorized scooter.

The crash happened at the intersection of Meriden Road and Enoch Street around 7:18 p.m. Thursday.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the scooter and another vehicle collided at the intersection.

The scooter driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to police. They said he is in critical, but stable condition.

The other driver left the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

They said they found the vehicle and they are trying to figure out who was driving it.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.