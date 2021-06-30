westport

Scooter Driver Seriously Injured After Colliding With Car in Westport

Police tape
Getty Images

A scooter driver is seriously injured after colliding with a car in Westport on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Post Road East at Bulkley Avenue around 9:45 p.m. after getting a report of a serious crash.

When crews arrived to the scene, officers said it was determined that a car and a scooter were involved in the collision.

The driver of the scooter was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be serious injuries, according to police.

Investigators said the driver of the car remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

The road was closed for several hours for an investigation, but it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

westportcrash investigation
