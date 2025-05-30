Scooter driver struck by car in Stamford has serious injuries: police

A man who was driving a scooter was struck by a car in Stamford on Thursday night and has serious injuries, according to police.

The 46-year-old Stamford man was riding a stand-up scooter when a 17-year-old Stamford teen driving a 2011 BMW struck him in the 100 block of Hope Street around 10:59 p.m., according to police.

The 46-year-old man was thrown from the scooter, which was heavily damaged and broken into several pieces.

He was wearing a helmet and his injuries are very serious, but not life- threatening, according to police.

He was being treated in the emergency department as of early Friday morning and police expected him to be admitted.

Police said the teen who was driving the car initially left the area, but, parked a short distance away, walked back to the scene and spoke with officers about the collision.

No charges have been filed.

Police are investigating and they ask anyone who has information to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.