Golf

Scottie Scheffler returning in June to defend Travelers Championship title

By Bob Connors

Travelers Championship - Final Round

The world's No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, will be back at the Travelers Championship in June to defend his title.

The two-time Masters winner outdueled Tom Kim on the first playoff hole to win the 2024 Travelers Championship. It was his sixth victory of the year, the most wins by a player in a single season since Arnold Palmer in 1962.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The 2025 Travelers Championship will be the tournament's second time being designated as a Signiture Event on the PGA Tour, and third as an elevated event.

The Signature Event status means players must qualify for the tournament.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The field will consist of the Top 50 players from the 2024 PGA Tour FedExCup standings, the Top 10 players from the 2025 PGA Tour FedExCup standings who did not finish in the Top 50 of the 2024 PGA Tour FedExCup standings, through the U.S. Open, plus other criteria to bring the full field to 72 players.

There is no Friday cut in Signature Events, meaning the entire field will play all four rounds at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

The 2025 Travelers Championship tournament will be held June 18-22, and is the final Signature Event of the PGA Tour season.

This article tagged under:

Golf
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us