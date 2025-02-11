Scottie Scheffler returning in June to defend Travelers Championship title

The world's No. 1 golfer, Scottie Scheffler, will be back at the Travelers Championship in June to defend his title.

The two-time Masters winner outdueled Tom Kim on the first playoff hole to win the 2024 Travelers Championship. It was his sixth victory of the year, the most wins by a player in a single season since Arnold Palmer in 1962.

The 2025 Travelers Championship will be the tournament's second time being designated as a Signiture Event on the PGA Tour, and third as an elevated event.

The Signature Event status means players must qualify for the tournament.

The field will consist of the Top 50 players from the 2024 PGA Tour FedExCup standings, the Top 10 players from the 2025 PGA Tour FedExCup standings who did not finish in the Top 50 of the 2024 PGA Tour FedExCup standings, through the U.S. Open, plus other criteria to bring the full field to 72 players.

There is no Friday cut in Signature Events, meaning the entire field will play all four rounds at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

The 2025 Travelers Championship tournament will be held June 18-22, and is the final Signature Event of the PGA Tour season.