Scouts of America Take ‘Stop The Bleed' Course, Learn Life-Saving Skills

Hartford Hospital was home to a trauma course on Saturday.

Scouts of America learned techniques that originated in Connecticut and are widely used around the world.

The program called Stop the Bleed began in 2015, shortly after the Sandy Hook School Shooting. The injury prevention initiative gives people the ability to recognize and treat life-threatening bleeding before first responders arrive.

After learning the signs and symptoms, Scouts of America tested their skills, applying pressure, torniquets and gauze.

"It's really made a big difference in the world today. We see patients coming in with torniquets. We see patients who have had first responders do these skills, and they make a difference in their outcomes," said Monika Nelson, Hartford Hospital's Trauma Program.

Stop The Bleed has gone into high schools and community centers throughout the summer. Anyone interested in the training, can get it for free.

"There could be people walking around the street and if they're injured, you could possibly save their life with this knowledge. We all have to look out for each other as human beings on this planet. So, having a little knowledge to help your fellow man is extremely important," said First Class Scout Molly Hydeck.