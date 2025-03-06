‘We are all scrambling': Niantic childcare center abruptly closes after 38 years

The sudden closure of a childcare center in Niantic has left parents scrambling.

The Niantic Community Church Children’s Center is shutting its doors for good next Friday, according to Rev. Dr. MG Martell Spagnolo, much to the dismay of parents whose children attend.

Parents told NBC Connecticut that they received a letter in February alerting them that the childcare center would be closing in June. On Tuesday, that date was moved up to March 14.

“We had eight business days notification to scramble and try to find alternate childcare,” parent Kristin Williams said. “It came as quite a shock.”

Kyle Kuchta is among the parents who were blindsided by the decision.

“We had just gotten the March newsletter from our head teacher, which made me think that everything was fine and dandy,” Kuchta said.

“Forty-five minutes later, we get a notification that it’s closed. So, I’m also assuming that the teachers didn’t know until that moment as well. To get the notification that not only is it not June, the rug was pulled out under us for it to be June, and then now that it’s a week away…we are all scrambling, trying to figure it out. It’s disheartening.”

The center has been open 38 years and was created “in response to the overwhelming need for quality care and education in our community,” according to its website.

Spagnolo, who started at the church in November, was just installed as senior pastor on Sunday. He said the program has around 18 children enrolled, and seven staff members employed.

“In the past several years, well before I got here, the struggles have been financial and also finding the right staff,” Spagnolo said. “The children are really treated well, and that’s not the issue here. The issue here is they were $37,000 in the red last year, that the church has to completely underwrite much of the business of it, and there’s no engagement to have fundraisers and the like."

“I really don’t know what to tell them. I know that there are incredibly long waitlists, but I do know that the church itself, which is my responsibility, can no longer fund and underwrite that which doesn’t serve the needs of the church as well as it used to,” he continued. “People here have really poured their hearts out in doing as much as they could…but there comes a time for everything. There’s a season for everything, and this season is over for this school. It just is.”

Parents said they offered to help by holding fundraisers and even paying more in tuition.

“It just seemed like their minds had been made up and they didn't really want to hear or listen to, you know, alternate suggestions really,” Williams said.

They’re now left to find new childcare options for their children, in an area that’s already slim with centers.

“We have to go look at other towns possibly, manage what that looks like for our career and our jobs,” Kuchta said. “The logistical things are scary, but at the bottom of it it’s trying to find what’s best for our kids, and CCC was amazing…amazing for our kids," Williams said.

There is a state regulation in place that states a licensed childcare center must give at least 30 days written notice of a closure.

Spagnolo said if they’re found to have violated any regulations, they’ll remain open another 30 days. He said he’s reached out but hasn’t yet heard back.