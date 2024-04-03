Southern CT State University hosts birthday party for service dog Jules

K9 dogs from across the state came together today to celebrate Southern Connecticut State University’s service dog Jules’ fourth birthday.

Students, community members and guest also joined in to celebrate Jules who has been with the school since January 2022.

“Being serviced dog trained makes him very adaptable to our community,” said Sergeant Cynthia Torres, who has been Jules’ partner since he joined the force. “We know that he’s 100% reliable.”

Alyssa Murphy said she found out about the program at orientation.

“I’ve always had a connection with animals,” the freshman said. “It helps with my stress levels and my anxiety levels. It helps me calm down.”

Jules spent the first couple of years of his life training at the Puppies Behind Bars organization, where he was raised by incarcerated members of society. K9 dogs from Yale and UConn were also in attendance.

“There are 14 dogs that are service dog trained like Jules in the state,” Torres said. “We’re here for our community 100%.”

Students were able to participate in different activities surrounding mental health and therapy.

“I’ve seen miracles happen every day with simple human-animal connection,” Torres said. “That is non-judgmental. It is without expectations.”

Wednesday's birthday party coincided with the schools’ ninth annual Day of Caring event, which Southern said is its biggest fundraiser for scholarships and programs that benefit students.