SCSU Police Looking For Man Who Made Inappropriate Comments to Students

Southern Connecticut State University Police are warning the community to be on the lookout after reports about a man approaching students and making inappropriate comments.

Police said they have received two reports about the man, who is described as between 20 and 30 years old around 5-foot-9. He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants and wearing a lime green bike with white tape wrapped around it.

Students reported that the man first approached asking for directions. Police did not provide details on what kind of inappropriate comments he allegedly made.

These interactions are under investigation. If you spot this person, you're asked to call Southern Police at 203-392-5375.

