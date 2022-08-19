SCSU Student Shot in New Haven

A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials.

School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.

The initial reports were that the student was meeting someone he knew in the parking lot of Dunkin Donuts around 10:30 p.m. and the other person fired a weapon during an altercation.

The student was driven to the emergency room, treated and released shortly after, school officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They said no other SCSU students were involved in the incident.