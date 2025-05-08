SCSU students celebrate Pope Leo XIV

Southern Connecticut State University students were watching closely as the new leader of the Catholic church addressed thousands at St. Peter’s Basilica.

“I was super excited, I mean the fact that it happened so quickly was amazing,” SCSU Newman Society President Sydney Crockett said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Sydney Crockett and Jack Abot are cousins that oversee the university’s Newman Society, a group that focuses on unifying young Catholics on campus together. Both were thrilled to find out the newly elected Pope Leo was born in Chicago and is the first American to hold the position.

“I think in the past couple years Americans have been worn down, hearing about wars, difficult politics, very strenuous political atmosphere. I think the fact that Catholics from across the world came together and decided that an American should be Pope is really powerful, [and] has a lot of meaning,” SCSU Newman Society Vice President Jack Abot said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Pope Leo’s message in Rome highlighted a church that is charitable and welcoming to all. His message resonated with the students.

“I think unity and peace are the biggest things that the Pope should be supporting at this time,” Abot added.

“I think that will bring more people back to the Catholic faith and that is the best thing for us now,” Crockett added.

The late Pope Francis charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the less fortunate. It’s something Crockett hopes Pope Leo will carry on.

“If he continues Pope Francis’ legacy of including the LGBTQ+ community, giving back to the poor, just all that inclusivity, the best things for Catholics around the world,” Crockett said.