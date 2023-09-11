SCSU students reflect on 9/11 with help from comfort dogs

“Bring one hand over your heart, one hand to the dog closest to you,” yoga instructor Stephanie Corbeil said.

Members of the SCSU community participated in a new program on Monday.

It’s called Doga, which is simply yoga with the calming presence of dogs.

“Today there might be a lot of emotions and they may all exist at the same time, so allow yourself to have that experience. It is a day of remembrance,” Corbeil said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The first ever ‘Paws and Reflect’ event was coordinated by Southern Connecticut State University Police Sergeant Cindi Torres.

“It was just time for us to come together in a quiet space, and kind of the moment of silence, meditation, prayer, whatever you call it, just sharing space to heal,” Sgt. Torres said.

Dozens of students practiced their best child’s pose and downward dog as service and comfort dogs walked around.

University Police Chief Kenneth Rhan was once a handler himself. In 2001, he was with the Milford Police Department and responded to Ground Zero with his K-9 partner.

“It’s a very solemn event but it’s a reminder of the sacrifices a lot of men and women made on that day in a great country,” Chief Rhan said.

Freshman Nick Schettino applauds the university for finding a creative way to engage students on a day of remembrance. Schettino was not yet born on Sept. 11, 2001, but his grandfather, Joe Higgins, was years into his career with the FDNY.

“He was a fire commissioner in New York, and he was at Ground Zero and he lost a lot of friends that day. My mom lost lots of friends. From that day he made it a sentiment to never forget,” Nick Schettino said.

Higgins’ passed away in 2020 and Schettino hopes to continue to spread the sentiment Never Forget for the next generation.

“Because it’s very important that we remember this pivotal point in American history and this point when the country was brought together by something awful,” Schettino said.