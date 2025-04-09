Seafood burgers sold at Caraluzzi's Markets recalled due to undeclared egg

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) said seafood burgers sold at a grocery store chain in Connecticut have been recalled due to undeclared egg.

Officials said Italian style seafood burgers sold at Caraluzzi's Markets were voluntarily recalled for containing egg, even though the ingredient wasn't listed on the food label.

The burgers were sold at all of Caraluzzi's store locations, including Bethel, Wilton, Newtown and Danbury.

The product was sold between Feb. 18 and April 2. It has since been removed from store shelves.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who bought these burgers can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

People with egg allergies can get seriously ill for eating food containing them.