Recalls

Seafood burgers sold at Caraluzzi's Markets recalled due to undeclared egg

By Angela Fortuna

CT DPH

The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) said seafood burgers sold at a grocery store chain in Connecticut have been recalled due to undeclared egg.

Officials said Italian style seafood burgers sold at Caraluzzi's Markets were voluntarily recalled for containing egg, even though the ingredient wasn't listed on the food label.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The burgers were sold at all of Caraluzzi's store locations, including Bethel, Wilton, Newtown and Danbury.

The product was sold between Feb. 18 and April 2. It has since been removed from store shelves.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone who bought these burgers can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

People with egg allergies can get seriously ill for eating food containing them.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us