Seaplane With Landing Gear Malfunction Lands on Lake in Danbury

City of Danbury Police Department

A seaplane that had a malfunction with its landing gear landed on a lake in Danbury over the weekend.

Officers got a call about a plane down near Danbury Town Park on Saturday night.

When police got to the scene, they said they found a two-seat seaplane on the lake with two occupants outside.

According to investigators, the pilot said the plane had a malfunction with its landing gear. The pilot then decided to land on the lake.

No injuries were reported.

