Seaplane With Landing Gear Malfunction Lands on Lake in Danbury

A seaplane that had a malfunction with its landing gear landed on a lake in Danbury over the weekend.

Officers got a call about a plane down near Danbury Town Park on Saturday night.

When police got to the scene, they said they found a two-seat seaplane on the lake with two occupants outside.

According to investigators, the pilot said the plane had a malfunction with its landing gear. The pilot then decided to land on the lake.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No injuries were reported.