Search underway in Cockaponset State Forest for missing 81-year-old Haddam man

Search and rescue teams are at Cockaponset State Forest on Thursday where they are looking for an 81-year-old Haddam man who has been missing since Sunday.

The missing man, Normand Manning, has white hair and hazel eyes and he wears glasses. He is 5 feet 8 and weighs 180 pounds.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a white shirt and black pants, according to the Silver Alert that was issued.

If you see him, you are asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop F at 860-
399-2100.

Cockaponset State Forest is in Chester and Haddam.

