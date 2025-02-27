Middletown police continue to investigate after pulling car from Connecticut River

The Middletown Police Department’s marine unit and dive teams are returning to the Connecticut River on Thursday to continue recovery efforts after pulling a car from the water on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation started around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday night when police received a report that someone drove a vehicle into the Connecticut River. Officerrs responded to Harbor Park and started to search until suspending it later in the night.

The search resumed on Wednesday and an empty vehicle was found on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they are not releasing any names of anyone involved out of respect.