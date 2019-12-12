Search Continues for 1-Year-Old Girl Missing From Ansonia

As the search for missing 1-year-old Vanessa Morales of Ansonia continued on Thursday, police said they are not giving up hope that she is still alive.

Morales was reported missing on Monday, December 2, when police went to her Myrtle Avenue home to perform a welfare check and found her mother, Christine Holloway, beaten to death.

Since an Amber Alert was issued for her two days later, Morales’ picture has been put on storefronts, billboards, and even lottery machines.

Police have said this is a two-pronged investigation.

As they search for Holloway’s killer, their priority is finding the little girl who they still believe is alive.

“I think about it every day when I wake up and see the news or I play a lotto ticket. It just hurts me because I’ve got kids too. Imagine if it was my kid. That’s sad,” said Harrison Washington of Ansonia.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s tight-lipped. I feel terrible for the family. I have kids myself. It’s just horrible and I wish we knew what was going on. To lose a baby like that, at 1, it’s heartbreaking,” added another Ansonia resident, Joe Milardo.

Police have not named a suspect in Holloway’s death.

Ansonia’s mayor, David Cassetti, who said he receives updates from the chief of police on the case daily, said he believes there will be a resolution before Christmas. However, he also expressed concern that too much time has passed since Vanessa went missing.

“I think It’s been way too long. You’re talking a week and a half now and there’s no sign of this little girl. Come on, someone please come forward whoever you are and show us that she’s ok,” Cassetti pleaded.

Vanessa’s father, Jose Morales, was arrested in New Haven last week on an unrelated weapons charge. Police have said he is cooperating with their investigation.