Search Continues for 2 Men Missing in Housatonic River

Emergency crews will continue the search for two men missing after swimming in the Housatonic River in New Milford.

The search for the two began Wednesday afternoon and is said to resume this morning at 8 a.m., according to police.

New Milford police said the men, who are from the Bronx, were part of a group picnicking in a recreational area off Route 7. One of the men began to struggle while swimming and the second tried to help. They were both swept away and have not been found, police said.

Police on scene told News 12 CT that two men are in their 20s.

Crews from Sherman, New Milford, Gaylordsville, Kent, Washington and the Goshen dive team responded to the scene.

Connecticut State Police and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conversation Police also assisted.

No other details were immediately available.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Authorities initially said the rescue was taking place in Sherman, but later clarified that the location is New Milford near the Kent line. The story above has been updated to reflect this.