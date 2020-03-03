Search Continues for Missing 1-Year-Old Vanessa Morales

Vanessa Morales, a 17-month old baby, has been missing since Dec. 2, 2019. The last time family members saw her was the Friday night before her mother's body was found. Since then, there has been no sign of the baby. Police and the FBI are looking for tips from anyone with information that will help bring Vanessa home.

Police Find Vanessa's Mom Dead in

Ansonia Home

Officers responded to a home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia on Dec. 2, 2019, after 43-year-old Christine Holloway didn't show up for work. Her family also reported, they had not heard from her. Officers found Holloway dead with no sign of her 1-year-old daughter, Vanessa.

Mom's Death Ruled a Homicide

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death homicide. Police released the cause of death Wednesday afternoon, just days after her body was discovered.

Amber Alert Issued for Missing Ansonia Baby

Amber Alert Police initially issued a Silver Alert for the 1-year-old, but changed the alert days later. The official Amber Alert for Vanessa was issued Dec. 4, two days after she was reported missing. Morales remains missing months after her disappearance.

“We just want her returned to her family. It is imperative that we find Vanessa, a one-year old child who is wholly dependent on others for her care and well-being and we know locating Vanessa would bring a sense of relief to her family.” Ansonia Police

Amber Alert: What's the Criteria?

According to the Amber Alert website, as of February 2020, 985 children were rescued through the Alert system and 66 children due to the wireless emergency alerts.

Alerts are issued for abducted children that meet these following criteria:

Reasonable belief by police that an abduction has occurred.

Law officials believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert.

The child abducted must be 17 years old or younger.

The child’s name and other critical data elements have been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) system.

“It’s making the public aware that the child is missing. The more information we can get to the public, the quicker the child is recovered. We are here and we will continue to look for children every day until that child is found.” Alan Nanavaty,

Executive Director of the Missing Children Division at NCMEC

Jose Morales Charged with Christine Holloway's Death

On Feb. 7, Morales was arrested and charged with murder and tampering with evidence in Holloway's death. Later that day, he appeared in court for his arraignment after being held on a $5 million bond.

Jose Morales, who was dating Christine and is the father of 1-year-old Vanessa, had been in custody on a criminal possession of a firearm charge out of New Haven that was unrelated to the Holloway homicide before being charged.

New Information Released, A Community Comes Together

The Ansonia community is coming together to help find Vanessa Morales.

The news of Christine Holloway's murder and Vanessa Morales' disappearance shocked the Ansonia community. Dozens of people gathered to show their support by volunteering to pass out flyers and praying for the family.

Several weeks after the disappearance, investigators released photos of items Holloway used to care for her daughter. According to officials, those items have not located during their investigation. They believe these items might be with Vanessa or might have been discarded.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads them to find Vanessa Morales. The reward will be given to anyone who returns Vanessa unharmed or has specific information about where she is that leads to her recovery.

Suspect in Holloway Murder Pleads Not Guilty

Jose Morales pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the murder of his girlfriend, Christine Holloway.

Jose Morales has been charged with the murder of Christine Holloway. His attorney, Kevin Smith entered the not guilty plea to the charges of murder and tampering with evidence. Smith also requested a jury trial.

Following the plea hearing, the State’s Attorney’s Office released the following statement:

“Ethical rules preclude our office from commenting on a pending case, therefore we will not be commenting on the Jose Morales case. However, we would like to remind the public that the Ansonia Police Department is still investigating the disappearance of Vanessa Morales.” Connecticut State's Attorney's Office

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Vanessa Morales is asked to call FBI tip line at 203-503-5555 or the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or through Tip411.