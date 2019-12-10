Search Continues for Missing Baby as Family Prepares for Mother’s Wake

The search continues for a 1-year-old baby girl from Ansonia who has been missing for more than a week as family and friends get ready to come together today to mourn the death of the baby’s mother, 43-year-old Christine Holloway. Police said Holloway was killed and they are searching for whoever is responsible for her death.

Police found Holloway’s body when they responded to her Ansonia home last Monday night for a welfare call.

When there was no sign of her baby, 1-year-old Vanessa Morales, police issued a Silver Alert in the hopes of finding her safe. On Wednesday, police issued an Amber Alert for Vanessa and the baby’s family is pleading for anyone with any information on where Vanessa is to contact authorities to help bring her home.

The wake for Holloway will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Ave., Bridgeport.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's, 435 Anton Street, Bridgeport.

As the investigation continues, Ansonia detectives and state police returned to Holloway’s home yesterday, looking for evidence to determine who killed Holloway and who took the little girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 203-503-5555.