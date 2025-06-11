Fishing boat last seen off Cape Cod found sunk

A fishing boat reported missing after last being seen off the coast of Cape Cod has been found sunk, according to Massachusetts State Police, who say their divers are on scene for a recovery mission.

Seahorse is a 30-foot fishing vessel that was reported missing Tuesday because it was overdue, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The boat, captained by Shawn Arsenault, was last known to be off the coast of Eastham in Cape Cod Bay, by a well-known shipwreck where it was fishing, according to the Coast Guard.

Aerial footage from the area of Saints Landing in Brewster shows what appears to be the sunken boat in the water.

Arsenault was known to be remodeling the ship, the Coast Guard confirmed Wednesday.