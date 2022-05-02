Search Continues for Person of Interest After Chaplin Homicide

Connecticut State Police continue to search for a person of interest connected to a homicide in Chaplin on Sunday.

Troopers were called to Miller Road around 6:10 a.m. after getting a report of an assault with life-threatening injuries. When state police arrived, they said they found a man who had died.

State police are not naming the man right now. A CSP spokesperson said they are working to notify his family.

Chaplin's First Selectman, Juan Roman, said there is no threat to the general public.

"There is nothing to be worried about. I was reassured by the Connecticut State Police," said Roman. "This is an isolated incident and they have a person of interest they are currently seeking at this point."

Detectives identified a person of interest as 46-year-old Matthew Candler.

According to state police, investigators are searching for Candler who is believed to be driving a light blue 1989 Ford F-350. The vehicle has a red stripe on the tailgate and has a Minnesota license plate of YBN8321, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call State Police at (860) 779-4900 or your local police department by calling 911. All calls and texts will remain confidential.

As the investigation continues, people in the small town are on edge. The First Selectman said there has not been a homicide in Chaplin for years.

"It's very rare. Again, we are not immune to homicides, but in a community like this where everyone is pretty close-knit, it is a very rare occurrence," said Roman.

