Search to resume for 2 missing men after deadly boat crash in Old Saybrook

Two men remain missing after a boat crash in Old Saybrook on Labor Day and the search that was suspended on Tuesday night is expected to continue on Wednesday morning. One person died in the crash and six others were hospitalized.

Nine people were on the 31-foot motorboat that struck a jetty at the mouth of the Connecticut River around 9:15 p.m. Monday while returning from Block Island, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection EnCon Police.

One person has died after a boat crash in Old Saybrook Monday night, two others are missing and five people are in the hospital. The search for the two missing men was suspended overnight and will resume Wednesday morning.

Several 911 calls came in about the crash and rescue crews found the boat half submerged and significantly damaged.

One man was found dead in the vessel and six people were taken to the hospital, according to DEEP. One person is in critical condition, Connecticut Environmental Police Captain Keith Williams said Tuesday morning. They believe that person was driving the boat, but they have not confirmed that.

Williams said he believes one person has been released from the hospital. The extent of the injuries the others sustained has not been released. Authorities have not released the identity of the man who died.

The investigation is ongoing, but Williams said they believe all nine people are friends who went to Block Island for the day.

The capsized boat was recovered from the river on Tuesday and it was pulled from the water around 11:30 a.m.

Williams said Tuesday morning that the tide was coming in when the boat crashed.

Investigators are looking into darkness and speed as factors in the cause of the crash.

Divers were back out in the mouth of the Connecticut River Tuesday searching for two people still missing after a motorboat hit a jetty off Old Saybrook Monday night.

Multiple agencies, including police and fire crews from several nearby towns, the State Police Dive Unit, and a helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard station on Cape Cod were searching and the search was suspended overnight.

It resumed Tuesday morning and continued for the majority of the day before being suspended at 7:30 p.m.

The search is expected to resume Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

On Labor Day Weekend last year, four people were hurt in a similar crash. A few weeks earlier, another boat hit the jetty at the mouth of the river and a man was hospitalized.