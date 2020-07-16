Search for Answers Continues 5 Years After Middletown Woman Disappeared

Nine Coe, a Middletown woman, is still missing after five years and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The last time Coe’s family members heard from her was on July 15, 2015. She went to a dental appointment the next day and has not been seen since.

When her family went to her apartment, they found broken glass and no sign of the then 56-year-old woman.

On the anniversary of her disappearance, Coe’s family has gathered on the south green in Middletown to hold a vigil.

Nina Coe, of MIddletown, has been missing since July 2015 and a $20,000 dollar reward is being offered to help solve the case.

Police said there will be no vigil this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With everything that is going on in the world today, having a loved one who has gone missing makes it even more difficult. Let's help this family find their loved one. No matter how small you think the tip may be, it doesn't matter. It may be the one piece of the puzzle we needed to locate Nina,” police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-638-4000.