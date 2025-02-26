Search for vehicle in Connecticut River to resume at Harbor Park in Middletown

The search for a vehicle in the Connecticut River is expected to resume at Harbor Park in Middletown on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Harbor Park around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday after it was reported that someone drove their vehicle into the Connecticut River.

The vehicle was believed to have entered the water on the north side of the park.

Emergency crews responded and were unable to find a vehicle in the water.

According to police, search and rescue efforts were suspended due to poor lighting conditions and for personnel safety.

The Middletown Police Department Dive Team is expected to resume the search and recovery efforts on Wednesday.

Investigators said there is no confirmation that anyone is injured.

The investigation is ongoing.