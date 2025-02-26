Middletown

Search for vehicle in Connecticut River to resume at Harbor Park in Middletown

NBC Connecticut

The search for a vehicle in the Connecticut River is expected to resume at Harbor Park in Middletown on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Harbor Park around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday after it was reported that someone drove their vehicle into the Connecticut River.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The vehicle was believed to have entered the water on the north side of the park.

Emergency crews responded and were unable to find a vehicle in the water.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to police, search and rescue efforts were suspended due to poor lighting conditions and for personnel safety.

The Middletown Police Department Dive Team is expected to resume the search and recovery efforts on Wednesday.

Investigators said there is no confirmation that anyone is injured.

Local

StormTracker 28 mins ago

Another mild day on tap with highs near 50

Silver alert 6 hours ago

Children reported missing for several days out of Meriden

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Middletown
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us