Oxford

Search is ongoing for 2 people swept away during flooding on Route 67 in Oxford

NBC Connecticut

The search is ongoing for two people who were swept away in flood waters on Route 67 in Oxford on Sunday.

Town officials said emergency crews were searching for the two people near Little River.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

According to the town, their car stalled, they tried to get out and they have not been found.

Due to the weather conditions, emergency crews had to stop the search on Sunday evening. The search continues on Monday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Town officials said there are also reports that another person did not come home on Sunday night.

There are also several abandoned cars in town. First responders will work to go through all of those abandoned vehicles.

The town believes at least six bridges in town have been washed out. It's unclear how long it will take to repair them.

Local

Beacon Falls 56 mins ago

18 people rescued from flooded restaurant in Beacon Falls

StormTracker 2 hours ago

Dozens of roads in Connecticut remain closed due to flooding

Radar estimates more than a foot of rain fell in just several hours.

This article tagged under:

Oxford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us