Search is ongoing for 2 people swept away during flooding on Route 67 in Oxford

The search is ongoing for two people who were swept away in flood waters on Route 67 in Oxford on Sunday.

Town officials said emergency crews were searching for the two people near Little River.

According to the town, their car stalled, they tried to get out and they have not been found.

Due to the weather conditions, emergency crews had to stop the search on Sunday evening. The search continues on Monday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Town officials said there are also reports that another person did not come home on Sunday night.

There are also several abandoned cars in town. First responders will work to go through all of those abandoned vehicles.

The town believes at least six bridges in town have been washed out. It's unclear how long it will take to repair them.

Radar estimates more than a foot of rain fell in just several hours.