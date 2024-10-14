Rocky Hill

11-year-old Rocky Hill girl found safe

An 11-year-old Rocky Hill girl who had been missing since early Monday morning has been found safe.

Police said she was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Rachel Drive and the Rocky Hill police and fire departments were searching the immediate area with help from a K9 team.

The East Hartford K-9 Unit found her safe, police said.

