Search to resume for people who jumped off boat in Candlewood Lake: official

A search was suspended early Tuesday morning for two people who are reported to be missing after jumping off a boat in Candlewood Lake on Monday night and crews will continue the search on Tuesday morning, according to the Danbury Fire Department.

Fire officials said they began searching around 10:30 p.m. Monday for two male swimmers after reports that they jumped off a boat near City Island.

The search was suspended around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday and will resume this morning.

Several agencies are assisting in the search and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is taking the lead, according to the Danbury Fire Department.

Officials said Candlewood Town Park and the Danbury boat launch are closed and they are asking boaters to avoid the area.