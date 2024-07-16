Danbury

Search to resume for people who jumped off boat in Candlewood Lake: official

NBC Universal, Inc.

A search was suspended early Tuesday morning for two people who are reported to be missing after jumping off a boat in Candlewood Lake on Monday night and crews will continue the search on Tuesday morning, according to the Danbury Fire Department.

Fire officials said they began searching around 10:30 p.m. Monday for two male swimmers after reports that they jumped off a boat near City Island.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The search was suspended around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday and will resume this morning.

Several agencies are assisting in the search and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is taking the lead, according to the Danbury Fire Department.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Officials said Candlewood Town Park and the Danbury boat launch are closed and they are asking boaters to avoid the area.

This article tagged under:

Danbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us