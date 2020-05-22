Search on For Motorcyclist Who Hit Man on Bike in New Haven

New Haven police are searching for a motorcyclist who hit and critically injured a man on a bicycle on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to Grand Avenue at Ferry Street around 4:30 p.m. and found a severely injured man in the road.

Investigators determined the motorcycle was passing through the intersection when it collided with the 80-year-old bicyclist. The victim was thrown from his bike and the motorcyclist sped away from the scene east on Grand Avenue, according to police.

The victim was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304.