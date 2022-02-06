Search Ongoing for Manchester Woman Missing Since December

The search is ongoing for a woman who has been missing from Manchester since December.

Sheriann Howe, 21, has been missing since December 21, 2021 and her unoccupied car was found on December 28, 2021 in Windsor Locks. A Silver Alert was issued on December 29, 2021.

Manchester Police

On Sunday, Howe's family organized a search to continue looking for Howe.

NBC Connecticut

Police said they are continuing to follow leads and extensive efforts have been made including reviewing surveillance video at locations that Howe was known to have been, drone and manual searches of the area near where her car was found in Windsor Locks and digital forensic examinations of devices recovered.

Investigators said multiple units in the Manchester Police Department including patrol officers, detectives with the Investigative Services Unit and Digital Investigations Unit and the Drone Unit are working on the case.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Anyone with information on Howe's whereabouts or anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call police at (860) 645-5500.