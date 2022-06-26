Search Ongoing for Missing Swimmer in Candlewood Lake

The search is ongoing for a swimmer who went missing in Candlewood Lake on Friday night.

Officials with the Connecticut Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection said several departments were called to Candlewood Lake around 7:15 p.m. Friday after getting a report of a man in his 20s who went missing while swimming near Chicken Rock.

According to authorities, it was reported that the 20-year-old man had gone underwater and did not emerge.

Rescuers worked to determine last seen points for the missing swimmer. Rescue boats used sonar and underwater imaging equipment in an attempt to find the man, investigators said. Search and rescue canines were also deployed on boats to help with the search.

The search was suspended late Friday night and resumed on Saturday. The search was also suspended on Saturday and resumed on Sunday.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police, the Candlewood Lake Authority, firefighters from Sherman Fire Department, Danbury Fire Department, New Milford Fire Department and Brookfield Fire Department and dive teams from Newtown, Danbury, Brookfield and Connecticut State Police are involved in the search.

Members of the public and boaters are asked to stay away from Green Island, which is also known as Chicken Rock, at Candlewood Lake while the search is ongoing.

Earlier this month, the body of a Bristol man was recovered by the State Police Dive Team from Candlewood Lake. The man did not resurface after going into the water on Sunday, May 29. His death is being investigated as an accidental drowning.