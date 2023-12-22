Search ongoing for person missing in New Haven Harbor

Emergency crews were searching for a person in New Haven Harbor early Friday morning.
The person went missing while placing booms around a ship in the harbor, according to a New Haven city official.
Fire boats from New Haven and West Haven, along with a Coast Guard helicopter were taking part in the search, the official said.
No other information was immediately available.
