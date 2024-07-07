Search ongoing for vehicle that left scene of Woodbury crash: state police

State police are searching for the driver responsible for a two-car crash in Woodbury on Sunday.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Woodbury Resident Trooper Office said a black Ford pickup truck struck a small SUV at the intersection of Old Town Farm Road and Route 6 at approximately noon before evading the scene.

The pickup truck is described as possibly lifted with large tires. The driver’s side of the pickup truck should have front quarter panel damage, according to the Facebook post.

State police also said the vehicle “billowed black smoke” as it sped away from the scene of the crash.

The other vehicle involved in the crash sustained minor damage, officials said.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is asked to contact Officer Mark Defeo at (203) 263-3400.