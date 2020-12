A search is underway after a man fell into the Willimantic River early Saturday morning.

Officers were notified that a 29-year-old man had fallen into the Willimantic River near Bridge Street around 3:45 a.m.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene and have been searching the river since, police said.

The police department is using a drone in an effort to locate the man, they added.

According to authorities, the identity of the man is unknown at this time.