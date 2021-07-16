Two Plainville Teens Missing After Swimming in Farmington River

Police are searching for two missing teens from Plainville who were last seen swimming in the Farmington River, according to a Silver Alert issued overnight.

Crews have been searching the Farmington River in Avon near the Canton line and will resume the search around 8 a.m.

The Silver Alerts have been issued for 17-year-old Anthony Nagore and 15-year-old Lucas Brewer.

The alert for Nagore said he was last seen swimming in the Farmington River with Brewer

Nagore has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said.

According to the Silver Alert, officials believe Brewer was with Nagore. Brewer has brown hair and is about 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 170 pounds. Officials have not released a photo of Brewer.

Officials in Avon have been searching the area of New Road near the Canton town line since late last night.

Avon, Burlington fire officials and DEEP are looking for the swimmer.

Divers will head out this morning to continue the search.

Anyone with information about the missing teens should call Plainville Police Department at 860-747-1616.