84-year-old Rocky Hill man found safe

An 84-year-old Rocky Hill man who has Alzheimer’s was missing and police said he has been located.
Police issued a Silver Alert Thursday morning and later canceled it.
They said the man was found not far from his home. He appears to be OK and police have sent an ambulance for medical personnel to evaluate him.
