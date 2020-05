State police are asking people to be on the lookout for a man who they say fled from a traffic stop in Somers.

Police are asking for help to find 45-year-old Brandon Gusan, who was last seen in the area of Loubier Drive in Somers.

BE ON LOOK OUT

CSP asking for help locating Brandon Gusan. He was last seen in the area of Loubier Dr., Somers, fleeing from attempted traffic stop. He is a 45 y/o white male, 5’8’’, 180lbs, red hair, red beard & blue-eyes. Last seen with red hat.

If you see him, please call 911 pic.twitter.com/RnPar6lYaU — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 22, 2020

He is 5-feet-8, weighs 180 pounds, has red hair, a red beard and blue-eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hat.

Police ask if you see him to call 911.