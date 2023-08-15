Search underway for missing swimmer in Ridgefield

A search is underway for a missing swimmer at Lake Naraneka in Ridgefield. Police said the missing man is from New Fairfield and he is in his 30s.

Police received a report just before 5 p.m. Monday that a swimmer at Lake Naraneka, in Pierrepont State Park, was missing.

Ridgefield Police, Ridgefield Fire, Danbury Fire, the Danbury Dive Team and the Department of Environmental Protection responded to search for the man.

The search was suspended overnight and resumed at 9 a.m.

