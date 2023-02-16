meriden

Search Underway for Suspect Who Ran from Police in Meriden

meriden police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

There is a police presence at Liberty Street and Sunset Avenue in Meriden as police search for a suspect who they said fled and they are asking people to avoid the area.

Meriden police said state police are assisting in the search with a police dog.

They are asking people to avoid the area if possible as the investigation is active and ongoing.

