Search Underway for Suspect Who Ran from Police in Meriden

There is a police presence at Liberty Street and Sunset Avenue in Meriden as police search for a suspect who they said fled and they are asking people to avoid the area.
Meriden police said state police are assisting in the search with a police dog.
They are asking people to avoid the area if possible as the investigation is active and ongoing.
