Search Warrants in Jennifer Dulos Case Unsealed

Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos, a New Canaan mom of five, have been unsealed and NBC Connecticut is working on obtaining them.

Dulos has been missing since May 24 and there has been no sign of her since.

Police arrested her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, last week and charged him with the kidnapping and murder of Jennifer.

His attorney, Norm Pattis, said the case is "entirely circumstantial" and Fotis Dulos wants to clear his name. Pattis filed a motion to have charges dismissed.

The arrest warrant for Fotis Dulos says the office of the chief medical examiner, based on lab results and information presented about the case, indicated that due to the degree of blood loss and other factors, "he was prepared to state that Jennifer Dulos had sustained injury (or multiple injuries) which he would consider 'non-survivable' without medical intervention."

Fotis Dulos' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and a lawyer, Kent Mawhinney, were also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The arrests came seven months after Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping her kids off at school in New Canaan. Fotis Dulos and Troconis both posted bond.

According to arrest affidavits, there were searches at Jennifer Dulos' New Canaan home, the Dulos’ family home in Farmington, trash cans along Albany Avenue in Hartford, the MIRA trash facility in Hartford and several vehicles belonging both to Jennifer and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos.