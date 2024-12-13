Second animal this week tests positive for rabies in North Stonington

The Ledge Light Health District is warning the public to avoid feeding or approaching wild or stray animals in North Stonington after a skunk tested positive for rabies.

The skunk, found on Boombridge Road, was tested and found to be positive for rabies on Tuesday.

It comes after a raccoon tested positive for rabies on Cedar Drive Monday.

Rabies is a viral disease and it is most commonly transmitted by an animal bite. It can be transmitted to humans.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The disease is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs can also become infected and spread it.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the health district at 860-448-4882 or North Stonington Animal Control at 860-287-2197.