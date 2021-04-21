Second Arrest Made in Connection With Shooting Death of 3-Year-Old in Hartford

Hartford police have made a second arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy.

A child who is suspected of driving the stolen vehicle connected to the case has been charged with accessory to murder and larceny in the second degree, according to Hartford police.

Three-year-old Randell Jones, of Hartford, was in a car with his mom, his 4-and-5-year-old siblings, and a male passenger when he was shot just before 2:30 p.m. on April 10 on Nelson Street, according to police. He later died from the injuries.

Investigators believe the male passenger who was in the car was the intended target.

Police previously charged 19-year-old Jaziah Smith with murder. He is in custody on a $1.75 million bond.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for person suspected of driving the stolen vehicle involved in the homicide and took the person into custody this morning.

The suspected driver, a juvenile, has been charged with accessory to murder and larceny in the second degree and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police are continuing to investigate the homicide and ask anyone with information to call the Hartford Police Department

Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).