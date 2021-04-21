Hartford

Second Arrest Made in Connection With Shooting Death of 3-Year-Old in Hartford

NBC Connecticut/Family Photo

Hartford police have made a second arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy.

A child who is suspected of driving the stolen vehicle connected to the case has been charged with accessory to murder and larceny in the second degree, according to Hartford police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Three-year-old Randell Jones, of Hartford, was in a car with his mom, his 4-and-5-year-old siblings, and a male passenger when he was shot just before 2:30 p.m. on April 10 on Nelson Street, according to police. He later died from the injuries.

Local

connecticut electons 42 mins ago

Secretary of the State Announces Plans for Election System Upgrades

Waterbury 1 hour ago

Man Dies After Crash in Waterbury

Investigators believe the male passenger who was in the car was the intended target.

Police previously charged 19-year-old Jaziah Smith with murder. He is in custody on a $1.75 million bond.

Police said they obtained an arrest warrant for person suspected of driving the stolen vehicle involved in the homicide and took the person into custody this morning.

The suspected driver, a juvenile, has been charged with accessory to murder and larceny in the second degree and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police are continuing to investigate the homicide and ask anyone with information to call the Hartford Police Department

Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us