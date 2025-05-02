Bridgeport

Second man arrested in connection to death of 21-year-old at Bridgeport nightclub

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 21-year-old inside of a Bridgeport bar several years ago, police said.

Authorities responded to a crowded Keystone nightclub on Sept. 27, 2020 for a reported shooting.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Nyair Charles Nixon was shot in the torso inside the bar and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The Bridgeport Police Department previously arrested Charles Lee Young, 37, for his role in the killing.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Investigators said additional evidence led them to arrest another suspect.

The nightclub, which was located on Barnum Avenue, has since closed.

Quinten Mckoy, 33, also known as "Quack," was arrested on Friday and is facing charges including murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon without a permit.

Local

Fires 1 hour ago

First responders, fallen firefighter honored for service during busy fire season

Mystic 1 hour ago

Health district issues warning after raccoon found in Mystic tests positive for rabies

Police said Mckoy is currently in prison for charges unrelated to the killing.

Several police agencies conducted a years-long investigation.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us