Second man arrested in connection to death of 21-year-old at Bridgeport nightclub

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 21-year-old inside of a Bridgeport bar several years ago, police said.

Authorities responded to a crowded Keystone nightclub on Sept. 27, 2020 for a reported shooting.

Nyair Charles Nixon was shot in the torso inside the bar and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

The Bridgeport Police Department previously arrested Charles Lee Young, 37, for his role in the killing.

Investigators said additional evidence led them to arrest another suspect.

The nightclub, which was located on Barnum Avenue, has since closed.

Quinten Mckoy, 33, also known as "Quack," was arrested on Friday and is facing charges including murder, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a weapon without a permit.

Police said Mckoy is currently in prison for charges unrelated to the killing.

Several police agencies conducted a years-long investigation.