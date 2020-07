A second mosquito trapped in Connecticut has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The mosquito was trapped in Cove Island Park in Stamford on July 16, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.

Earlier in the month, the state trapped a mosquito in Newington that tested positive for West Nile.

State experts have trapped more than 105,000 mosquitoes so far this season.

No mosquitos trapped so far have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.