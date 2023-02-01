Second Person Dies After Car Accident in Winchester

A second person has died after a car accident on Route 44 in Winchester Tuesday night.

Winchester Police and Connecticut State Police were notified of a reported two car head-on crash in an area commonly known as the "rock cuts" at about 7:30 p.m.

Authorities said one of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were extricated and flown to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, police said a second person died from their injuries sustained in the crash.

Police said they're withholding the identities of the people who died until they notify the next of kins.

A fourth person involved in the crash was taken to Waterbury Hospital with possible internal injuries. Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

The road was closed for several hours Tuesday night, but has since reopened. Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department by calling 860-379-2721.