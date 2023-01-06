Second Person Injured in Shooting on Route 15 in Hamden Has Died: Police

A second person has died after a shooting on Route 15 in Hamden early on the morning of New Year's Day.

State police said they received reports around 2:20 a.m. that morning that people inside a vehicle on Route 15 South, near exit 60, had gunshot wounds.

The driver, 23-year-old Adrian Lopez, of Bridgeport, died at the scene, police said.

Three other males from Bridgeport who were in the vehicle were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. One was in critical condition, another passenger was in stable condition and the third passenger was not injured.

Qualon Wilkes, 22, died on Thursday at the hospital, state police said.

Authorities continue to investigate.