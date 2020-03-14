Second Presumptive Positive Coronavirus Case Reported in Stratford

A second presumptive positive case has been reported in Stratford, according to the Town of Stratford. The individual is a Stratford High School student.

The Stratford Health Department is asking all Stratford High School students, faculty and staff to stay at home and monitor themselves for symptoms.

“As we move forward with community-wide transmission of COVID-19, we continue to urge residents to take common sense measures to protect yourself, your family and your community from getting and spreading respiratory illnesses like coronavirus,” Director of Health for the Town of Stratford Andrea Boissevain said.

Laboratory confirmation can take a couple of days, according to the Stratford Health Department.

State and town health officials say they will provide an update on the student's condition when they have more information.