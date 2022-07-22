Bridgeport

Second Victim of Bridgeport Shooting Has Died: Police

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

An 18-year-old Bridgeport man who was injured in a shooting on July 10 that killed another man has died, police said.

Kazzmaire Dorsey, of Bridgeport, died Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on July 10 on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport, in the area of the Atlas Gas Station, police said.

Police who responded found two victims who had been shot multiple times and they were taken to area hospitals.

Ramon Gonzalez-Peguero Jr., 32, of Hartford, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said, and Dorsey was in critical condition.

Police said there were reports of around 75 people on motorcycles and ATVs hanging out at a gas station on Fairfield Avenue and at a park across the street, there was an altercation and two men drove up on a scooter and the passenger opened fire.

According to police, surveillance video captured part of the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

